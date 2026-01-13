Mustangs Improve League Record, Sweep Ark City

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 51

ARK CITY 21

It took the Lady Mustangs time to put away Ark City on Tuesday night, but once they gained control they never let up. Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, making it difficult for momentum to be gained.

Salina Central was coming off an impressive comeback victory over Andover Central which saw them trail for the entire game until late in the fourth quarter. On Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs never trailed but were less please with their effort through two quarters.

Leading 21-9 at halftime, Central knew the best was to come. That confidence showed on the floor as outside shots began to fall and it seemed like every defensive stop was leading to points on the other end.

First half baskets almost exclusively came in the paint, and to start the third quarter, the threat of those looks opened up more opportunities for 3-point shots.

Makambri Hastings took full advantage knocking down three 3-pointers in the second half alone and four on the night to finish with a team-high 14. Lexie Guerrero and Macy O’Hara hit 3-pointers as well, Guerrero finished with seven and O’Hara with nine.

Once again, Juliet Abbott was excellent off the bench, giving Central points in the paint and consistent rebounding. She finished with nine points. Grace Ostmeyer also attacked the basket and got the free throw line to finish with six points.

The Lady Mustangs pulled away in the third after outscoring Ark City 23-9 in the quarter and had it on cruise control until the final buzzer. The win improves the Lady Mustangs to 6-5 and 4-1 in league play.

BOYS FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 73

ARK CITY 44

An energized Salina Central squad took the court on Tuesday with some added help. Senior guard Gannon Cole made his return to the lineup after watching the first 10 games from the sideline.

Cole had been sidelined by a broken left collarbone suffered during Salina Central state championship game victory back in November. Since rejoining the fold, Central has been playing their best ball and the team was fired up to get him back.

The Mustangs opened up on a 12-0 start as they attacked the paint and ran in transition relentlessly.

In the first half, Central was able to takeaway one of Ark City’s best weapons- the 3-pointer, holding them to just one make in the first half. Outside shots were contested and looks inside the paint weren’t much easier for the Bulldogs.

Central had a noticeable size advantage and Greyson Jones was the main beneficiary. Jones went off for 21 points on the night, his second straight 20+ point outing.

Central’s two other leading scorers own the season weren’t far behind as Kaeden Nienke poured in 18 and Grant Ostmeyer finished with 15.

Eli Kreighbaum lead the scoring off the bench with eight, Gannon Cole came off the bench and made two free throws.

The Mustangs led 36-15 at the half and it never got closer.

Salina Central coasted to a 73-44 victory to get its record back above .500 at 6-5 and continue a great start to league play at 4-1. Next up, the Mustangs host Eisenhower on Friday.