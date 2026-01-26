Mustangs Beat Buhler to Secure Third Place Finish at SIT

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 57

BUHLER 54

With a couple days to reflect on a semifinal loss to Salina South, the Mustangs turned their attention toward a familiar SIT opponent with third place on the line.

Salina Central prepared to face Buhler on Monday, with its sights set on placing third in the SIT for a second consecutive year. The year prior, Central took on Buhler in the opening round and emerged victorious 55-51.

This time around, Central started slow in the opening minutes and before the team could buckle down defensively, they were looking at an early deficit. After the Mustangs were able to string together multiple stops and scores, they closed out the first quarter with a 20-19 lead.

The second quarter was one of their better defensive quarters of the season. Central held Buhler without a field goal for the quarter with their only points coming at the free throw line. Central led 29-24 at the half.

What continued throughout the game was the Mustangs propensity for blocking shots. Greyson Jones, Noah Peck, Jordan Edwards and Eli Kreighbaum all had memorable rejections spread throughout the night that each drew a visceral reaction from the Central sideline.

After having quieter first halves, Central’s two leading scorers came alive when it mattered most. Kaeden. Nienke and Greyson Jones both finished with 18 points. Jones scored 12 of his 18 in the second half. Nienke scored 11 of his in the second half including a personal 5-0 run that gave Central a 57-51 lead in the final minute.

Nienke and Jones were both named to the All-Tournament Team after the boys SIT championship.

Central also got key contributions from Gannon Cole and Eli Kreighbaum, both showing increased aggression taking the ball to the rim to finish multiple contested layups. Cole finished with 4 points and Kreighbaum scored 8 points.

After placing third for a second-straight SIT, Salina Central will benefit from an extended break before its next game. The Mustangs next game will be played next Tuesday when they travel to Maize. After the SIT, the Mustangs are 8-7 overall, matching their win total from all of last season.