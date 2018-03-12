Mustang Pride: Central Celebrates School Improvement Project

The community came together Monday evening to celebrate all things Salina Central. As a large crowd looked on, the Free Spirit singers sang the alma mater, the band played the fight song, and a ribbon was cut signifying the end of a school improvement project that cost around $30 million.

Principal Nate Showman told KSAL News that he is very grateful to the community, which approved a bonds to fund the construction.

Showman said that the showpiece is a multi-level media center and library. “It’s really the heart of the school,” he said. Along with the library the media center has modern meeting and classroom space.

Culinary arts, broadcast and robotics students demonstrated their skills, and along with other students acted as tour guides. Along with the centrally-located media center, the new career technical education, performing arts and stagecraft areas were open for display, as were the secure controlled entryways, and other improvements

The new Central Perk coffee shop served free drinks. .

Showman said that every square inch of the school was touched in some way by the construction project. He added that he was pleased the project was able to integrate some of the old in with the new additions.

Another celebration at the school is planned April 23rd, when a newly renovated Salina Stadium will host it’s first large community event, the Salina Central vs. Salina South soccer game.

