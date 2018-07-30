Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: T-Storm

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 58 °

Museum to Explore Kansas Immigration

Todd PittengerJuly 30, 2018

The story of Kansas has largely been a story of immigration. It will be the focus of a presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum.

According to the museum, Matthew Sanderson will explore the history of Kansas immigration. He’ll compare past and current trends, and look at the benefits and challenges communities face when new people move in. Sanderson will also discuss how new cultures become part of their community as well as the impact they have on that community.

Sanderson is an associate professor of sociology at Kansas State University.

This free presentation is presented by the Smoky Hill Museum, Thursday, August 2, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. The free museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Artist to Show Zen Doodle Dr...

The work of Laurie Fritz Moravec will be on display in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 beginni...

July 30, 2018 Comments

Museum to Explore Kansas Immigratio...

Top News

July 30, 2018

New School Year Approaching

Top News

July 30, 2018

Leadership Salina Deadline Approach...

Kansas News

July 30, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Artist to Show Zen...
July 30, 2018Comments
Leadership Salina Deadlin...
July 30, 2018Comments
Gun Stolen from Pickup
July 30, 2018Comments
St. Francis Expanding Rea...
July 30, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH