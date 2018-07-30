Museum to Explore Kansas Immigration

The story of Kansas has largely been a story of immigration. It will be the focus of a presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum.

According to the museum, Matthew Sanderson will explore the history of Kansas immigration. He’ll compare past and current trends, and look at the benefits and challenges communities face when new people move in. Sanderson will also discuss how new cultures become part of their community as well as the impact they have on that community.

Sanderson is an associate professor of sociology at Kansas State University.

This free presentation is presented by the Smoky Hill Museum, Thursday, August 2, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. The free museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.