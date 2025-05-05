Museum is Temporary Home of Soldier Statue

A sculpture of a fallen soldier being carried into eternity by an angel is currently being temporarily housed at the the Smoky Hill Museum .

“Going Home” by artist Sondra Jonson was the 2024 People’s Choice award winner in the Salina Sculpture Tour program, and has been purchased by the City of Salina.

According to Jonson, the sculpture represents a message of life beyond life and love beyond love. The fallen soldier is carried into eternity by a glorious angelic being. His message to his loved ones left to mourn is “I am in the everlasting arms of our Creator and my soul is filled with glory. Dry your tears; I am well.” The following Scripture verse was my inspiration “He shall swallow up death in victory….and this mortal shall put on immortality.” Isaiah 25:8; 1 Cor. 15.53

“Going Home” will find its permanent residence at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park, a symbolic and fitting environment to complement its subject matter.

Currently, the sculpture can be visited at the Smoky Hill Museum, located at 211 W Iron Ave.

_ _ _

Photo via Smoky Hill Museum