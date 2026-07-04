Museum Friends Approved For Tax Credit Program

The Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum Friends organization is one of only 24 nonprofits across the state awarded funding through the Community Service Tax Credit Program (CSP) to support significant fundraising efforts.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the CSP provides an opportunity for non-profit organizations and public healthcare entities to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns involving community service, non-governmental crime prevention, youth apprenticeship and technical training, and healthcare services.

Under the program, the state authorizes nonprofit organizations to offer tax credits to donors that make contributions towards approved projects. Awarded $182,000, the Friends have been approved for a 50 percent community service tax credit for its “Where Space Meets Story: Design” campaign. The fundraising campaign begins the much-needed expansion of the Museum by providing architectural drawings and a construction bid packet.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people visiting the Smoky Hill Museum (Museum) has doubled. In addition, the Museum’s collection of historic artifacts has grown significantly over the past 40 years. The growth is making it increasingly difficult to meet the needs of preserving, educating, and exhibiting Salina’s history for our citizens.

This project is one of several phases leading ultimately to an expansion of the Museum. The expansion will allow the Museum to continue meeting guests’ needs and experiences, including program enhancements, the preservation and collection of the community’s history, and ensuring the Museum remains a vital resource for generations to come.

According to the museum, the Friends promote and support the activities carried on by the Smoky Hill Museum. The Museum is a local history museum, which connects people to universally shared stories, unleashing the power of local history to engage, inspire, and surprise.

The Friends were formed 39 years ago. The Museum has been at its current location in Salina, Kansas, for 40 years. The Museum’s collections date back to 1879 with the formation of the Historical Society.

Tax credits through this program have been issued in Kansas since 1994. Program funds are one of the many tools provided by the Kansas Department of Commerce that support nonprofits. For more information about the program, and to view the complete list of 2026 awardees and their projects, go to https://www.kansascommerce.gov/program/community-programs/csp/.

The free-admission Smoky Hill Museum is nationally accredited and is open five days a week: Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, ‘like’ Smoky Hill Museum on Facebook, visit smokyhillmuseum.org or call 785-309-5776.