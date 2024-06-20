Murder Suspects in Court

A court hearing is held for the five people accused of killing two Kansas women.

Tifany Adams, Tad Cullum, Paul Grice, Cole Twombly and Cora Twombly all appeared yesterday morning in court in Texas County, Oklahoma.

The suspects are charged in the deaths of Jillian Kelley and Veronica Butler of Hugoton.

Kelley and Butler disappeared while they were going to pick up Butler’s children in Oklahoma earlier this year and were later found dead.

Paul Grice was the last suspect arrested in connection to the case.

Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley were killed while on their way to pick up Butler’s children. A recent search warrant revealed the women’s bodies were found inside a chest freezer during a two-day excavation of the burial site nearly nine miles from Butler’s abandoned car.

Search warrant records also reveal what is believed to be blood found on duct tape, a sheath, a black knife, a ballcap and cloth gloves.