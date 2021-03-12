Salina, KS

Murder Suspect Still Sought

Todd PittengerMarch 12, 2021

A suspect who police believe shot and killed a Salina woman back in February is still being sought. The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

Police say at approximately 11:42 AM on Tuesday, February 23rd, first responders were dispatched to the 700 block of North 4th Street to a report of the sound of gunfire and someone screaming. Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a female inside a vehicle at 731 N. 4th Street. This female had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Salina Fire Department EMS personnel.

The deceased female was identified as 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman of Salina.

The Salina Police Department investigated innumerable leads during this homicide investigation. This resulted in Nelson Gerrod Hull III being identified as the suspect in the killing of Courtney Ann Hoffman. An arrest warrant for Murder in the 1st Degree was issued by the Saline County District Court for Hull.

Law enforcement is actively seeking the whereabouts of Hull and he should be considered armed and dangerous.  If you have any information pertaining to Hull’s current location contact 911 immediately.

ARMED AND DANGEROUS

If you have any information concerning this individual or event, you can also call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.  You may receive a cash reward up to $2,500, and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

 

