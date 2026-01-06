Murder, Gun, Drug Charges in Teen Shooting Case

A 15-year-old boy accused in a fatal shooting in Salina made his first court appearance in juvenile court Tuesday morning.

Assistant Saline County Attorney Nathan Dickey tells KSAL News the juvenile offender is Collin Michael Arroyo. He is being charged with:

Murder in the 2 nd degree (reckless)

degree (reckless) Criminal Use of a Weapon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Arroyo is accused of shooting a 14-year-old acquaintance Friday night.

According to Salina Police, at 9:41 PM on Friday dispatch received a report of a shooting at a home in South Salina in the 100 block of Raleigh Street. First responders located a juvenile male victim with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to a Wichita hospital where he died the next night.

Arroyo was arrested Friday night and booked into juvenile detention.

Dickey says it is still very early in this case, so it has not been determined yet if they will request that Arroyo be tried as an adult, or if they will pursue charges against the owner of the gun.

An account has been established to help the mother of the 14-year-old.