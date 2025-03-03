Multiple Weather Hazards Possible

It remains to be seen if it will go out like a lamb, but March is certainly coming in like a lion. There is the possibility of multitude of hazards expected to impact the region beginning late Monday evening and continuing through early Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple hazards will be possible beginning Monday night:

Strong to severe storms possible across south central and parts of southeast Kansas late Monday evening and into the overnight hours.

Strong northwest wind is expected to develop on Tuesday afternoon and continue through early Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60-65 mph will be possible.

A brief period of snow may arrive on the back side of the system Tuesday evening and Tuesday night but colder air may arrive too late for more impactful snow.

A high wind warning will be in effect for the entire area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.