Multiple Vehicles Damaged/Tires Slashed

Multiple vehicles at one address sustained damage in the Indian Village neighborhood in west Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Matthew Stewart of Salina called police after finding damage to two of his vehicles in the 700 block of Osage on Wednesday morning.

Forrester says that the cars, a 2012 Chevy Equinox and 2004 Pontiac Grand-Am, sustained body and window damage, with some of the tires slashed.

The Equinox sustained damaged to the right-rear window on the passenger’s side of the vehicle where the window had been broken out with concrete. One of the tires to the car was slashed.

The Grand-Am also had damage to the passenger door and had its tire slashed.

The crime is believed to have happened between Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

Both cars sustained $1,000 worth of damage. Forrester says there are no suspects at this time.