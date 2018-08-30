Multiple People Arrested After Fire Arm Discharge

Four people were arrested inside of a Salina apartment early Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities received a call from a person inside of the apartment complex after the caller heard a gun shot nearby shortly before 1 a.m.

The caller lives in apartment no. 1 of a complex in the 100 block of E. Prescott. When police arrived, they found a bullet hole in the ceiling of the first floor apartment.

Authorities then went up stairs to apartment no. 3 and knocked on the door. No one answered. Police made entry to check for victims when they found four subjects occupying the room.

The officers were able to obtain a warrant and then searched the apartment and found marijuana, a spent 9-mm shell casing next to a bullet hole, drug paraphernalia, a Smith & Wesson 9-mm hand gun, a .22-caliber hand gun and crack/cocaine.

Police arrested all four occupants inside of apartment no. 3 including Aaron Washington, 22, Salina, Whittney Cayce, 18, Salina, Shakeila Wallace, 19, Salina and Kimberly Hagerman, 19, Salina.

Washington, who police believe discharged the firearm, has several charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a fire arm by drug addicted person, shooting in to an occupied dwelling, unlawful discharge of a firearm, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and two-counts of no tax stamp.

Hagerman has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, and providing false information. She also had a warrant for failure to appear.

Cayce and Wallace were both charged with obstruction.

Forrester says there were no injuries.

From L-R: Cayce, 18, Wallace, 19, and Hagerman, 19