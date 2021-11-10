Multiple Drug Raids and Arrests

A months-long investigation by the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force culminated Wednesday with several search warrants being executed and several arrests.
According to Salina Police, these seven locations were all found to be intertwined in this drug investigation.
- 2130 E. Crawford #211
- 1800 S. Broadway A
- 703 W. Cloud
- 703.5 W. Cloud
- 765 Commanche
- 620 Jameson
- 1601 Gypsum
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol SWAT teams assisted in serving the search warrants.
The search warrants resulted in the arrest of three people for various charges to include:
Charles Anthony Adams: 41 yoa male, 2130 E. Crawford #211
- Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Proceeds
Reginald Treville Benoit Sr.: 36 yoa male, 620 Jameson
- Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Angie Marie Allison: 45 yoa female, 703.5 W. Cloud
- Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession of Methamphetamine
During the search warrants, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, one semi-automatic handgun, and over $15,000 in currency were seized. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.
If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.