Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 48 °

Multiple Drug Raids and Arrests

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2021
A months-long investigation by the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force culminated Wednesday with several search warrants being executed  and several  arrests.
According to Salina Police, these seven locations were all found to be intertwined in this drug investigation.
  • 2130 E. Crawford #211
  • 1800 S. Broadway A
  • 703 W. Cloud
  • 703.5 W. Cloud
  • 765 Commanche
  • 620 Jameson
  • 1601 Gypsum
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol SWAT teams assisted in serving the search warrants.
The search warrants resulted in the arrest of three people for various charges to include:
Charles Anthony Adams: 41 yoa male, 2130 E. Crawford #211
  • Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Proceeds
Reginald Treville Benoit Sr.: 36 yoa male, 620 Jameson
  • Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Angie Marie Allison: 45 yoa female, 703.5 W. Cloud
  • Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
During the search warrants, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, one semi-automatic handgun, and over $15,000 in currency were seized. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.
If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/…/create…/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.

Reginald Benoit

 

Charles Adams

 

Angie Allison

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Multiple Drug Raids and Arrests

A months-long investigation by the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force culminated Wednesday with several se...

November 10, 2021 Comments

COVID Booster Vaccination Clinic Th...

Kansas News

November 10, 2021

Smoky Hill Museum Ready For Holiday...

Top News

November 10, 2021

46 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Kansas News

November 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Booster Vaccination...
November 10, 2021Comments
46 New COVID Cases, 1 New...
November 10, 2021Comments
“Demon Brigade̶...
November 10, 2021Comments
FHSU Launches MBA in Agri...
November 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices