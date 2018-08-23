Multiple Crashes Involving Bull

Multiple people were injured in three separate crashes along Interstate 70 early Thursday morning involving a large farm animal in Sherman County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, four people were transported to the hospital after three different vehicles struck a bull on Interstate 70 just east of Goodland.

A semi first hit the bull, then a pickup truck hit it. A second pickup truck also hit the animal, and then rolled multiple times.

The incident happened at round midnight on Interstate 70 jest east of Goodland.