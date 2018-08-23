Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 71 °

Multiple Crashes Involving Bull

Todd PittengerAugust 23, 2018

Multiple people were injured in three separate crashes along Interstate 70 early Thursday morning involving a large farm animal in Sherman County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, four people were transported to the hospital after three different vehicles struck a bull on Interstate 70 just east of Goodland.

A semi first hit the bull, then a pickup truck hit it. A second pickup truck also hit the animal, and then rolled multiple times.

The incident happened at round midnight on Interstate 70 jest east of Goodland.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Eleven KWU, Bethany FB Players Make...

WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2018 Football P...

August 23, 2018 Comments

Junis Trending Up Despite Royals...

Sports News

August 23, 2018

Bikes Worth $8K Stolen

Kansas News

August 23, 2018

Rain Related Injury Accident

Kansas News

August 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bikes Worth $8K Stolen
August 23, 2018Comments
Rain Related Injury Accid...
August 23, 2018Comments
Chamber of Commerce, Sali...
August 23, 2018Comments
Multiple Crashes Involvin...
August 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH