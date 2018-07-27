Numerous Animals Seized in Cruelty Case

One person was arrested and multiple animals in need of care were seized in an animal cruelty case.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday deputies assisted the Golden Belt Humane Society and the Barton County Health Department in the execution of a search warrant. The two organizations had been investigating a case of animal cruelty and maintaining a public nuisance.

A search warrant was executed in the 400 block of North East 110 Avenue. Upon entering the residence excessive quantities of feces and extremely unsanitary conditions were observed.

Twenty cats, four dogs and two chickens were removed from inside the residence. Another 10 cats, two dogs, a horse, and a donkey were found outside of the residence. A decaying horse carcass was also found in a barn. It had been there for several months.

All the animals were taken to the Golden Belt Humane Society to be examined by a veterinarian. Many of the animals showed signs of neglect or poor health.

The residence was deemed to be unlivable.



One subject was arrested. Cletus Wolford, age 63 of Ellinwood was taken into custody on charges of cruelty to animals, maintaining a public nuisance and obstruction of officers. He is being held in lieu of a $2500.00 bond. Further charges may be sought.