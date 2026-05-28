Mud Run Ready For Year Three

Rain or shine, mud will be flying northwest of Salina this weekend. The Redneck Paradise Mud Run, a Kansas Mud Racing Organization event, will be held this Saturday.

Mud starts flying at the Salina event Saturday afternoon at 1:00. The gate opens at 10:00. Bring your chairs and a sunshade.

The Redneck Paradise Mud Run will take place at 1248 N Fairchilds Road. Entry fee is $10, cash only. Kids 8 and under get in free.

Coolers are welcome, but no glass is allowed. There will be food trucks on location.

Organizers tell KSAL News there were about 100 entries last year, and they anticipate even more this year.

Mud racing is a form of off-road motor sports. The goal is to drive a vehicle through a pit of mud, or a track of a set length. Winners are determined by the distance traveled through the pit. However, if several vehicles are able to travel the entire length, the time taken to travel the pit will determine the winner.