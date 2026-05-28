Kids Left in Hot Vehicle

By Todd Pittenger May 28, 2026

A Fort Riley man was arrested after allegedly leaving four children in a hot car for an extended period of time.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers filed a report of four counts of aggravated endangering of a child at approximately 11:26 a.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue. Victims include:

  • 11-month-old male
  • 2-year-old female
  • 4-year-old female
  • 5-year-old male

It was reported the four children were left unattended in a hot vehicle for an extended period of time.

Regobert Yuh Manigha, 36, of Fort Riley, was arrested at approximately 12:35 p.m. on four counts of aggravated endangering of a child.

Manigha was transferred to the Pottawatomie County Jail, pending a judicial review of the case.