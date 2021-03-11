Much Needed Rain on Horizon

After multiple days of dry, windy, unseasonably mild weather a change is coming.

According to the National Weather Service after a cooler day Thursday with hig temperatures in the upper 50s a wet change is anticipated.

The agency says Friday night through Sunday will see a series of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of these storms may have persistent moderate to heavy rain.

An average of 2-4 inches of rain is expected Friday night through Sunday.

River flooding and lowland flooding is a distinct possibility during this time. Do not drive across flooded road ways.

IMPACTS: