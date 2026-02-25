Mr. & Ms. Muscle and Fitness?

Will the next Mr. and Ms. Muscle and Fitness hail from Salina?

Matt Cookson and Ally Steinbrock are aiming to grace the covers of Mr. & Ms. Muscle & Fitness magazines, respectively as their health journey continues. Both joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday with a look at the passion and commitment it takes to reshape your body.

Ally says she was facing health challenges before she began making changes. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Ally-lifestyle-26.mp3

Matt is currently a fitness coach while Ally is a dental hygienist.

Salinans can help boost their chance onto the magazine covers by voting for Matt and Ally. The vote could help them win $20,000 from Muscle & Fitness while paid votes benefit B+ Cancer Foundation for Children. Follow the link to their Facebook page and vote.

More info on Matt’s competition here:

More info on Ally’s competition here: