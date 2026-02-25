Mr. & Ms. Muscle and Fitness?

By Jeff Garretson February 25, 2026

Will the next Mr. and Ms. Muscle and Fitness hail from Salina?

Matt Cookson and Ally Steinbrock are aiming to grace the covers of Mr. & Ms. Muscle & Fitness magazines, respectively as their health journey continues. Both joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday with a look at the passion and commitment it takes to reshape your body.

 

Ally says she was facing health challenges before she began making changes.

 

Matt is currently a fitness coach while Ally is a dental hygienist.

Salinans can help boost their chance onto the magazine covers by voting for Matt and Ally. The vote could help them win $20,000 from Muscle & Fitness while paid votes benefit B+ Cancer Foundation for Children. Follow the link to their Facebook page and vote.

 

More info on Matt’s competition here:

 

More info on Ally’s competition here: