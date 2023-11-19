Mowery Clinic Welcomes New Doctor

A Salina medical clinic is welcoming a new doctor to its family medicine department. Dr. Emma Kester is now practicing Family Medicine at Mowery Clinic, joining Drs. Cierra Johnson, William Buck, Andrew Ross, and Andrew Westbrook.

According to the Mowery, Dr. Kester completed her medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine –

Salina. She completed family medicine residency at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Her areas of special interest include chronic disease management, preventative medicine,

behavioral health, pediatrics, and geriatrics.

“I enjoy the continuous pursuit of knowledge that medicine offers, and I look forward to using that passion to care for others on a daily basis. As a family doctor, I truly love getting to know my patients and helping them make informed decisions about their health,” said Dr. Kester.

Dr. Kester is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to learn more about Dr.

Kester and Mowery Clinic, call (785) 827-7261 or visit MoweryClinic.com.