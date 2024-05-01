Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade For Safety

Salina Regional Health Center has been recognized with an “A” rating for hospital safety. The rating comes from The Leapfrog Group – a national nonprofit watchdog.

According to the hospital, Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“This rating means a lot for our community,” said Joel Phelps, CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “For our patients it means Salina Regional Health Center is among a group of the safest hospitals in America. For our business leaders, it means Salina Regional provides an exceptional return on investment for health plans provided to their employees. And for our team, our staff and providers, it means their hard work and intense focus on patient safety and patient outcomes has been recognized and honored.”

“I am grateful to our team for their work – this grade belongs to them,” Phelps said. “I’m also proud we are able to provide this level of care to our community. Our patients deserve it.”

“Everyone who works at Salina Regional Health Center should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Salina Regional Health Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated

twice annually, in the fall and spring.

