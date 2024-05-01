SUV Stolen From Driveway

A Vehicle was stolen from its driveway last Sunday without using the vehicle’s ignition keys.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, on Tuesday around 9:20am officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle on the 2200 block of Wesley Street. A 2016 white Chevy Tahoe belonging to a 30 year old female was stolen from the driveway on Sunday between 3 to 4:30pm.

The SUV’s keys were accounted for, while disappearance of the vehicle is still a mystery.

The vehicle was valued at $25,000 with no known suspects at this time. If you know anything about this case please contact Salina Police or Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.