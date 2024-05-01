Multi-Family Housing Project to Begin

The first phase of a new multi-family housing in Salina is about to begin.

According to the City of Salina, this new development will provide much needed housing options for residents and contribute to the continued growth of the community.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on this exciting project,” said Jeremy Hurt, lead contact for Salina Destination Development. “Phase 1 will offer 254 modern apartments, featuring spacious floor plans, Basketball Court, Children’s Playground, Pickleball Court, BBQ grilling area, Clubhouse & in-unit laundry. We are confident that these apartments will appeal to a wide range of residents, from young professionals to families.”

The City of Salina was awarded $25,000,000 in state funding to help accommodate housing expansion needed for the exceptional number of new employees expected in Salina due to the robust economic development in the community. Real estate development firmSalina Destination Development, LLC was selected through a competitive bid process and approved by the Salina City Commission.

The new apartment complex will be situated at the intersection of Magnolia and Interstate 135 in South Salina, offering residents convenient access to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Phase 1 construction is expected to be completed in early 2026.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

About Salina Destination Development:

Salina Destination Development (SDD) is a Kansas -based real estate development firm specializing in the creation of high-quality residential and commercial properties. Salina Destination Development is a partnership of Kansans lead by Dave Murfin, a Wichita businessman & Kansas City developer Rick Worner. SDD is committed to developing projects that enhance the communities they serve and provide residents with exceptional living and working environments.