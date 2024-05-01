Mustang Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Six Salina Central student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon, making their college decisions in front of a large crowd of family, friends, and students.

Of Central’s six signees, four will stay in-state, and two will attend Kansas Junior Colleges. Four different sports were represented as well.

SALINA CENTRAL SIGNEES

Football – Dezmyn Gibson, Butler CC

Gibson is now the sixth Mustang Football player this year to sign to the next level. The All-State Honorable Mention and All-AVCTL Defensive Back will join the Grizzlies after leading the Mustangs as a team captain in 2023.

“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of coaches, and Butler, their coaches specifically, stood out to me,” said Gibson of his college choice. “How they talked to me, how they treated me, and their plans that they had for me.”

Baseball – Kyler Brecheisen, Pratt CC

Brecheisen is one of two Mustangs Baseball signees on Wednesday, choosing Pratt Community College for their athletics, but also to pursue a career in welding. Brecheisen is a standout pitcher for the Mustangs, posting 12 strikeouts over 10+ innings thus far in his senior season.

“The biggest thing was the welding program that Pratt has down there,” said Brecheisen. “A lot of schools wouldn’t let me do both welding and baseball, and they’re giving me the opportunity to do both and I’m excited to go down there and play, and show what I can do both on and off the field.”

Baseball – Brody Farthing, Kansas Wesleyan

Farthing joins his teammate listed above as another Mustang pitcher to ink their spot at the next level, signing to join the Kansas Wesleyan Baseball program. The Coyotes will gain an experienced left-hander who has led Central’s pitching staff in earned run average much of this season, currently posting a 2.27 mark. Farthing will join a program that is no stranger to success, posting back-to-back KCAC Championships, and will make a third-straight NAIA National Tournament appearance this month.

“It was a big decision. They were one of my first offers. I kind of decided because they have a great pitching staff over there, great coaches, and I thought it would be a great way to start my career at the next level,” said Farthing of his decision. “I want to keep working as hard as I can, keep working with some of their pitching coaches, and hopefully I can help win another KCAC Championship.”

Basketball – Mason Nemechek, Clarke (IA)

Nemechek, a two-year starter on the Mustang basketball team will join the Lions of Clarke University in Iowa. A staunch defender and solid shooting guard, Nemechek averaged six points and 2.8 rebounds per game for Central in his senior campaign.

“I was talking to a lot of schools around here locally, in Kansas,” said Nemechek on his choice of college. “But my former coach, that coached here Marion Miller, coaches there right now, so I felt like it would be best to go somewhere I already know a coach and that I’m comfortable being around, and I know he already knows me as a player, so I felt that he would do best for me and know what’s right for me no matter what.”

Twirling – Jenna Sperling, Pittsburg State

Sperling is one of two Mustang feature twirlers to sign on to the next level, choosing Pittsburg State at the Division II level. Sperling has twirled since she was eight years old, and has recently led a team from Salina to a gold medal at an international competition in England this summer, and will bring her expertise to the Gorillas this fall.

“Honestly, the people and just the environment that I was around. Everybody just came to the games, and everybody was so supportive of the college and that was really important to me,” said Sperling. “Especially the band director, he really showed me family.”

Twirling – Callan Hall, Oklahoma State

Hall, like Sperling, will take her twirling abilities to the next level, becoming the feature twirler at Oklahoma State University. The three-sport standout at Salina Central earned All-League honors in both Volleyball and Basketball in her senior season, but will be moving on with the sport she has pursued since she was just four years old.

“I definitely felt at home on the campus, and the twirling coordinator and I just kind of clicked,” said Hall of her choice to attend OSU. “There was also another girl that was offered another featured twirler position, and we have been talking and it just feels like the right place. I prayed about it a lot, that I would end up where I’m supposed to and I think I did.”