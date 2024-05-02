Softball ends season at KCAC Tournament

GREAT BEND – Kansas Wesleyan Softball saw its season come to an end as the Coyotes dropped a pair of games at the 2024 KCAC Softball Tournament on Wednesday at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

The Coyotes dropped the first game against Ottawa 4-1, and then lost to Tabor 7-1 in an elimination game.

In the game against Ottawa to open play in the tournament, the Coyotes fell 4-1.

Ottawa scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

The score stayed the same until the top of the fifth when the Coyotes got on the board. Ollievia Lowe was hit by a pitch and then scored on a double by Anne Thibert to make it 3-1.

Ottawa made it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning scoring a run on a wild pitch.

Jocelyn Alcala led off the seventh with a hit, and Josie Buhr followed with a single to put two on for the Coyotes, but Wesleyan could not push a run across as Ottawa got the win.

Summers, Alcala, Buhr and Thibert had hits for the Coyotes. Caitlyn Collier struck out eight in the game, allowing four runs on six hits.

In the game against Tabor, the Coyotes dropped a 7-1 decision to the Bluejays.

Tabor took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, and made it 2-0 in the second.

The Coyotes got on the board in the third, as Summers doubled and Sydnee Fordham followed with a RBI double to make it 2-1.

Tabor added two runs in the top of the fourth.

The Coyotes got a pair of runners in the fifth as Summers and Fordham got hits again, but the Coyotes could not push a run across.

Tabor scored three in the sixth to push the lead out to 7-1.

Summers had three hits and Fordham had two for the Coyotes. Jewell Henry went three innings for the Coyotes allowing four runs, two earned on six hits. Miranda Fogal tossed the final four innings allowing three runs on four hits.

Wesleyan ends its season at 24-20 overall. After starting the conference season 2-10, the Coyotes went 11-3 down the stretch, including a sweep of Bethany in the regular season finale to earn a spot in the tournament.