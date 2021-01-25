Motorists Could Face Wintry Mix

As winter weather moves across the state and driving conditions deteriorate, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are out driving – communicating with other law enforcement and KDOT as well to assess the situation.

Trooper Ben Gardner reminds drivers to buckle up, slow down and if you slide off the road or are in a crash to be aware of your surroundings.

Trooper Gardner says once you are safe, motorists should dial *47 to reach Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch.

Monday’s forecast is calling for freezing rain and snow with possible daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.