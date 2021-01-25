Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 17 °

BREAKING NEWS

Motorists Could Face Wintry Mix

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 25, 2021

As winter weather moves across the state and driving conditions deteriorate, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are out driving – communicating with other law enforcement and KDOT as well to assess the situation.

Trooper Ben Gardner reminds drivers to buckle up, slow down and if you slide off the road or are in a crash to be aware of your surroundings.

 

Trooper Gardner says once you are safe, motorists should dial *47 to reach Kansas Highway Patrol dispatch.

 

Monday’s forecast is calling for freezing rain and snow with possible daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Nine South/Central Players Make SIT...

Girls All-Tournament Team 2021 Bree Horyna – Liberal Aubrie Kierscht – Salina Central K...

January 25, 2021 Comments

Motorists Could Face Wintry Mix

Kansas News

January 25, 2021

2 Sheds Destroyed When a Trash Fire...

Kansas News

January 25, 2021

Drugs and Gun Found Inside Stolen V...

Kansas News

January 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorists Could Face Wint...
January 25, 2021Comments
2 Sheds Destroyed When a ...
January 25, 2021Comments
Drugs and Gun Found Insid...
January 25, 2021Comments
Fort Riley Has $1.81 Bill...
January 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices