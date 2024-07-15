Motorist Hurt after Striking Guardrail

A Missouri woman was transported to the hospital after her car hit a bridge guardrail on I-70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 60-year-old Patricia Rose of Florissant, MO was driving eastbound near the Solomon rest stop when another eastbound vehicle approached her 2023 Nissan Altima in the right lane.

She told deputies the car swerved toward her lane and she veered to avoid a possible collision – but hit the guard rail.

The woman was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible leg injury.

The two passengers in her car were not hurt. The other vehicle proceeded down the interstate.