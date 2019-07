Saturday morning a man riding his motorcycle lost control. He later went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, around 10:50 AM on the 20th, Rodney Penn (51) was going East on Summit and turned to go North on Forsee. For an unknown reason he lost control of his black 2003 Honda VTX 1800. Penn was taken to the Salina Regional Hospital after complaining of pain in his ribs.

Soldan noted that Penn was wearing a helmet and protective gear.