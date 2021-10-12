Motorcyclist Hits Deer

A Salina man is dealing with significant injuries after he and his motorcycle collided with a deer Monday night.

Lt. Mike Ascher of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 53-year-old Michiel Unrein was riding his brand-new 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan west on E. Country Club Road when a deer entered the roadway. Unrein’s motorcycle struck the deer, and he went off the road and down through the ditch. Unrein hit an embankment, went airborne and landed in a nearby field.

Unrein was critically injured and was transported first to the Salina Regional Health Center and then to a hospital in Wichita. As of right now, Unrein is believed to be in stable condition.

The motorcycle was heavily damaged in the accident as well.