Salina Police are searching for a stolen motorcycle and the thief who took it.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that early Friday between 1am and 7:30am, someone stole a red, Honda motorcycle that was parked at a home in the 2000 block of Harold Avenue.

The bike’s owner gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

The Honda motorcycle has Kansas tag: JB3TK and is valued at $5,000.