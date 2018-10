The Saline County Sheriff’s Office was called after a motorcycle was stolen from a residence south of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the motorcycle was parked outside a residence at 1278 W. Farrelly Rd and belongs to 35-year-old Amber Bradley.

The motorcycle is a 2012 70cc Honda. It was taken sometime between Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The motocycle is valued at $1,000.