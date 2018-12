Salina Police are looking for a motorcycle thief after someone stole a Kawasaki bike from a local auto dealer.

Police say sometime Saturday between 11:30am and 7:30pm, someone rolled a blue, 2006 Kawasaki 250 R motorcycle off the lot at CNC Auto, located at 732 N. Broadway.

The bike has an expired Kansas tag: 72 DDJ and is valued at $1,500.