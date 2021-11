A motorcycle has gone missing from a residence in Salina.

Gary Gottschalk, a Nebraska man, reported to police that his son, Marty Gottschalk of Salina, first told him the 2016 white BMW F800R was gone three weeks ago in mid-October, but they just now told police. The motorcycle was taken from the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave. and doesn’t have any tags because it is not registered. The two men purchased it together, and it is valued at $6,800.

There are no leads at this time.