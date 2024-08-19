Motorcycle Crash under Investigation

A motorcyclist was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after an accident on Hedville Road.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 58-year-old Roger Haselhorst was injured on Sunday afternoon after losing control of his 2001 Triumph motorcycle as he was attempting a turn at Satanta and Hedville Roads.

Deputies say he was wearing a helmet and suffered a cut to his arm that required medical attention.

The case remains under investigation as alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.