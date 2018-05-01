Mother’s Day Tea With First Ladies Man

The annual Mother’s Day Tea will feature America’s First Ladies Man Andrew Och. The program begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 in the Library building courtyard. Reservations are required before May 7.

Andrew Och is an award-winning television producer and author. He returns to Abilene to present Volume Two of his book documenting the stories of our country’s First Ladies titled Unusual For Their Time. In 2012, he began a historical journey as he traversed America for over a year documenting the lives of every First Lady for the C-SPAN series “First Ladies: Influence & Image.”

Tickets are $15 each. Purchase tickets online at http://bit.ly/2mpUSEA or mail a check to the Eisenhower Foundation, PO Box 295, Abilene, Kan. 67410..

Och has published two books from his research, Unusual For Their Time: On the Road with America’s First Ladies, Volumes One and Two. Both books are for sale in the Eisenhower Presidential Library gift shop.