Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 70 °

Mother’s Day Tea With First Ladies Man

Todd PittengerMay 1, 2018

The annual Mother’s Day Tea will feature America’s First Ladies Man Andrew Och. The program begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 in the Library building courtyard. Reservations are required before May 7.

Andrew Och is an award-winning television producer and author. He returns to Abilene to present Volume Two of his book documenting the stories of our country’s First Ladies titled Unusual For Their Time. In 2012, he began a historical journey as he traversed America for over a year documenting the lives of every First Lady for the C-SPAN series “First Ladies: Influence & Image.”

Tickets are $15 each. Purchase tickets online at http://bit.ly/2mpUSEA or mail a check to the Eisenhower Foundation, PO Box 295, Abilene, Kan. 67410..

Och has published two books from his research, Unusual For Their Time: On the Road with America’s First Ladies, Volumes One and Two. Both books are for sale in the Eisenhower Presidential Library gift shop.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Mother’s Day Tea With First L...

The annual Mother's Day Tea will feature America's First Ladies Man Andrew Och. The program begins a...

May 1, 2018 Comments

Retired Trooper Convicted in Gambli...

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Students Earn Seals of Biliteracy

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Severe Weather Potential Increasing

Top News

May 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mother’s Day Tea Wi...
May 1, 2018Comments
Retired Trooper Convicted...
May 1, 2018Comments
Students Earn Seals of Bi...
May 1, 2018Comments
Missing Salina Teen Sough...
May 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH