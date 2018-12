The mother of a man who was shot and killed by Wichita police following a fake emergency call is calling for change.

Lisa Finch attended yesterday’s Wichita City Council meeting where she called for reform in the police department.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andrew Finch was shot and killed by police at his home near Seneca and McCormick last December following a swatting call.

The man who made the fake call, 26-year-old Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case.