Most Wanted Arrests Reach 3,400

Nine people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted now have been caught, and there have now been 3,400 total arrests since the program first began.

The new most wanted list went online back on March 6th. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since that time nine of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,400 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.