Most Wanted Arrest After High Speed Chase

July 13, 2018

A person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted was captured in McPherson County following a high speed pursuit.

Salina Police tell KSAL News Ira Autry Jr. was taken into custody by law enforcement  in McPherson County. He was wanted for drug and gun crimes.

Autry’s arrest is the 9th so far in July from the most wanted list. An expanded July list went online back on Saturday.

In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants there are 48 people on the most wanted list in July, instead of the normal 24.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

