Moss Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Isaiah Moss has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel, the conference office announced Monday. This is the first time in his career Moss has earned a Big 12 weekly honor.

A graduate transfer from Iowa, Moss started his first game as a Jayhawk, 97th for his career, in the 66-52 win at Oklahoma (1/14). In the contest, Moss tied a career-high making six 3-pointers in scoring 20 points, his second 20-point effort of the season. The Chicago guard’s six 3-pointers tied a career-high and his 11 attempts set his personal best. For the Week, Moss averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in KU’s two road victories at OU and Texas.

Moss is second on the team with 29 3-pointers made and averages 8.1 points per outing. He recorded his 1,000th point against Baylor (1/11). Including three seasons at Iowa, where he scored 903 points, Moss has 1,035 career points.

Moss is Kansas’ first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honoree for 2019-20. The honor is the third weekly for a Jayhawk this season as Devon Dotson has been named Big 12 Player of the Week twice (Dec. 2 and Dec. 16).