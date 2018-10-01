Morrison House to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The Rebecca A. Morrison House will host a 25th anniversary celebration this week.

The Morrison House serves as a home away from home for loved ones of patients at Salina Regional Health Center who come from outside Salina. The home also is utilized by patients from outside Salina who are undergoing outpatient treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Over the years the home has served more than 25,000 guests from 517 Kansas communities and all 50 states.

There is no charge for guests who stay at the Morrison House. The service is supported entirely by donation. The home is owned and managed by the Salina Regional Health Foundation in partnership with the Salina Regional Service Auxiliary.

The open house is Thursday at the home at 513 S. 8th Street from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Live music, refreshments and tours of the home will be part of the event.