More Snow, Bitter Cold Looming

Confidence is increasing for a widespread winter weather event bringing generally between 2 and 6 inches of snow and dangerous sub zero cold. Central Kansas will be under both a Winter Strom Watch and an Extreme Cold Watch beginning Monday night.

According to the National Weather Service, while there is some uncertainty about how much snow will fall, there is no uncertainty about the cold. There is high confidence in dangerous wind chills as cold as 15 to 30 below zero, Monday night through Thursday or Friday.

Chances continue to increase for impactful snow accumulations Monday night into Tuesday night. The highest amounts over wxpected over southeast Kansas. Stout and gusty northeast winds will create blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibility. Travel is discouraged.

Dangerous wind chills as cold as 25 to 30 degrees below zero will impact the region late Monday night through Thursday or Friday.