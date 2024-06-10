More Mobility Options for Smoky Hill River Festival

It’s Smoky Hill River Festival week and that means thousands of music and art fans will be making their way to Oakdale Park for the 48th annual party in the park.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at helping more people access the fun. Anderson says when shuttles drop off patrons near the Statue of Liberty in Oakdale, mobility carts will be ready.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Brad-A-mobility-6-10.mp3

New and Improved for 2024:

· Mobility carts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for rent near the shuttle drop-off by the Statue of Liberty. The carts will rent for $10 an hour with a two-hour minimum.

· Presbyterian Manor is offering a free “wave and ride” shuttle service through the park to support access to the most trafficked areas of the event. Special signage and seating will be provided at designated pick-up and drop-off locations found on the program map.

Two free wheel-chair accessible shuttle trams and one free CityGo bus from the Tony’s Pizza Events Center parking lot shuttle stops into Festival grounds are accessible on:

· Friday: 10 am – 8 pm

· Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

· Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm (Trams only)

After regular shuttle hours, OCCK provides transportation for people with movement impairments on an on-call basis. Check-in at Festival Headquarters for assistance. This service is offered on Friday and Saturday: 8 pm – 10 pm

Free rides to the Festival on the CityGo Bus System are available to anyone wearing a Festival wristband (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).

CityGo offers expanded bus service of Blue Service routes within Salina city limits during the Festival: Thursday & Friday: 6 am – 10 pm. Saturday: 9 am – 10 pm to Oakdale Park (Oakdale Park north and east entrances, the Events Center Foot Bridge, and Kenwood Cove).

Limited handicapped accessible parking is available in the small lot right next to the 4th St. pedestrian bridge. (The front lot of the former Salina Journal building, now owned by Salina Regional Health Center.)

For all other accessibility needs please check in with Festival Headquarters. The staff will help with special needs to the best of their ability.