More Details of 71 Vehicle Crash Released

The Kansas Highway Patrol has released more information, including the names of all eight people killed in a massive crash which happened along Interstate 70 in a dust storm back in March.

According to the agency, on March 14th at approximately 3:22pm, the Kansas Highway Patrol was notified of a multi-vehicle, mass casualty collision event on I-70 between mileposts 28.1 and 28.3 in eastern Sherman County, near the town of Edson. The collision area is approximately 9 miles east of Goodland, and adjacent to the Sherman County Road 30 overpass.

Encompassing the east and westbound lanes of I-70, a total of seventy-one vehicles were identified as being involved in the collision event, resulting in eight fatalities and forty-six injured victims transported to local hospitals.

Multiple motor vehicle collision reports will be completed to document and separate the collisions that occurred within the event.

Investigators believe the separate collisions occurred between the times of approximately 3:20pm – 3:35pm.

Those killed include:

Manuel Alarcorn, 57, Dodge City KS, Driver

Carlos S. Arzate, Shattuck OK, Driver

Dawson R. Hogan, 20, Salina KS, Driver

Mario Juarez, 31, Garden City, Passenger

Stephanie D Purcell, 61, Evansville IN, Driver

Baiel Sharshembiev, 24, Philadelphia PA, Driver

Larry D. Smith, 72 Sharon Springs KS, Driver

Giovanni S. Stefan, 60, Troy MI, Driver

Due to the extreme circumstances the exact sequence of events is still currently under investigation.