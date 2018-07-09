More Counties Placed in Drought Emergency

An executive order has expanded the Kansas counties having a drought emergency.

Governor Colyer lists 50 of the 105 counties in the classification, replacing a previous March listing. The order allows counties to use water from fishing lakes and federal reservoirs.

12 counties jumped from a warning to emergency, and ten from a watch to an emergency.

Currently Saline County is listed in a Drought Emergency along with a number of neighboring counties including Dickinson, Ellsworth, McPherson, Lincoln, Clay, Marion and Ottawa.

Source: MetroSource News