More Counties Placed in Drought Emergency

MetroSource NewsJuly 9, 2018

An executive order has expanded the Kansas counties having a drought emergency.

Governor Colyer lists 50 of the 105 counties in the classification, replacing a previous March listing. The order allows counties to use water from fishing lakes and federal reservoirs.

12 counties jumped from a warning to emergency, and ten from a watch to an emergency.

Currently Saline County is listed in a Drought Emergency along with a number of neighboring counties including  Dickinson, Ellsworth, McPherson, Lincoln, Clay, Marion and Ottawa.

 

 

 

Source: MetroSource News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

