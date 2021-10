A Salina man is without his moped after it was allegedly stolen last night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 19 year old reported his moped had been taken between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The victim was at a friend’s house when his mom called him to let him know that the moped was missing.

The moped has Kansas tags reading 75CXG. The victim still had the keys. The moped is valued at $1,600.

There are no suspects at this time.