Salina Police are looking for a stolen moped.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner contacted authorities after returning from a trip to discover his 2014 Bronc Rally-49 moped was gone.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the 1400 block of E. Iron and was last seen parked on a patio near the man’s apartment.

The moped is light green in color, has Kansas tag: 01 CTT and is valued at $800.