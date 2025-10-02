Monster Trucks to Roar Saturday

Monster trucks are headed back to Salina and ready to roar. Marshall Motor Company will celebrate its 20th monster truck event this Saturday.

According to Marshall, this milestone event features Hall Brothers Racing, one of the nation’s premier Monster Truck Racing teams, sponsored by Ram Trucks. Fans can look forward to seeing the legendary “Raminator” and “Ramunition” trucks in action, plus two massive “Crush Trucks” taking over the lot for the car-crushing finale.

Event highlight include:

Free Family Fun from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monster Truck Rides – just $5 (available all day except during the 3 p.m. crush event)

Food Truck with delicious options

Meet the Team – Friday night setup open for fans to watch preparations Support a Good Cause – 100% of ride proceeds benefit the Salina Marine Detachment’s Christmas Marine Toy Box, helping provide gifts for local children during the holidays

Larry Marshall, event sponsor and owner of Marshall Motor Company, said “this is more than just a monster truck event, it’s a celebration of community. For 20 years, we’ve been proud to bring smiles to kids’ faces, partner with the Marines to give back to local families, and offer a day of fun that Salina looks forward to every fall.”

Jason Stroda, General Manager of Marshall Motor Company, added “we love hearing the cheers when the trucks start crushing cars, the energy is unmatched! This event is our way of saying thank you to the community for their continued support.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid lines for the truck rides, and to grab the best views of the action.

The event is this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at, at Marshall Motors located at 3550 S. 9th Street in Salina.

_ _ _

For more information, visit www.marshallmotor.com or call (785) 827-9641.

Photos courtesy Marshall Motors