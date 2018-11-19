Salina, KS

Monday Morning Earthquake Near Marquette

Todd PittengerNovember 19, 2018

After a shaky weekend another small earthquake shook Central Kansas early Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey an earthquake registering 2.7 on the Richter Scale was recorded in McPherson County at 1:44 in the morning on Monday, near the Saline / McPherson County line. The quake was centered northeast of Marquette, near the intersection of Wells Fargo Road and 6th Avenue.

The earthquake comes after nearly a half dozen small earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Saturday and Sunday, including one centered under the Salina Municipal Golf Course. None of them were stronger than a 2.8,

There were no reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage

 

