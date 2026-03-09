Mom Accused of Baby Death Appears in Court

A Salina woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old son was back in court Monday morning.

21-year-old Adyson Burr has been released from the Larned State Hospital and is currently being housed at the Saline County Jail. She appeared in person in Saline County District Court before Judge Amy Norton.

Burr’s attorney indicated he has not yet received the results of a comprehensive mental health evaluation, which will help determine if she is competent to stand trial.

Judge Norton reaffirmed that she has ordered an evaluation to be completed by Central Kansas Mental Health Center, and indicated it needs to be done as soon as possible.

The case stems from the death of Burr’s son. Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of those occupants had discovered the 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Homicide

Child Abuse

Judge Norton ordered Burr to return for an update in the case later this month.