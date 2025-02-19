Mokas Signs First Franchisee

A Salina based coffee shop is expanding and has signed its first franchisee.

Mokas Coffee & Eatery, owned by JRI Hospitality, has partnered with Christian Coleman as the first franchisee. According to the company, he brings a wealth of experience to the table, and has secured territorial rights to key counties in Kansas, including Johnson, Douglas, and Shawnee, which encompass parts of the Kansas City metro area, as well as Lawrence and Topeka.

Coleman is exploring six development options and is actively collaborating with real estate brokers to establish the first location, aiming for a grand opening by spring 2026.

This milestone comes as part of a strategic expansion under the leadership of Scott Redler, who was appointed as board president in early 2024, prioritizing franchising and growth initiatives.

“Scott set ambitious goals from day one and has delivered on every expectation,” said Jason Ingermanson, founder and CEO of JRI Hospitality. “We are thrilled to welcome our first franchisee, Christian Coleman, and look forward to the continued growth and success of the Mokas brand together.”

“I’m thrilled to blend my experience in the hospitality industry with the dynamic leadership team at Mokas’ home office. Their extensive expertise in Mokas’ unique franchising model, combined with a solid economic foundation, makes this partnership a natural fit,” Coleman said, adding, “I deeply value the collaborative, win-win mindset of the Mokas leadership team. Their hands-on approach has been instrumental in our swift progress and early successes.”

Redler is a hospitality industry veteran with more than 45 years as a franchisor, owner and operator. Instrumental in developing more than 20 different concepts ranging from upscale full-service restaurants to business and institutional dining, Redler’s vast knowledge of restaurant ownership and operations has made him a sought-after professional in the industry.

Mokas is part of the JRI Hospitality group, which has been instrumental in the brand’s evolution. Since opening its first Mokas Coffee in Salina in 2005, Mokas has rebranded from a small coffee shop to Mokas Coffee & Eatery, a fast-casual dining experience boasting multiple locations across Kansas and into Arizona.

_ _ _

Photo via JRI Hospitality: (Top from left) – Scott Redler, Mark Scholler (Bottom from left)- Lisa Ingermanson, Christian Coleman, Jason Ingermanson